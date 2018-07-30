USTFCCCA Recognizes Four UMAC Track and Field Programs

CSS and UWS programs and individual student-athletes receive recognition.

NEW ORLEANS, La.- The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has recognized four UMAC programs and individual student–athletes for outstanding academic achievement throughout the year.

The men’s and women’s CSS track and field teams, University of Minnesota Morris and the UWS women’s teams earned the All–Academic Team Award.

Three women earned the All-Academic Individual honors including Saints’ Casey Hovland and Yellowjackets’ Svejna Reuhl. Noah Potratz ofUWS track and field was the only UMAC male to also receive the award.