Woman Arrested on Five Charges After Assault and Theft Incidents on Iron Range

Suspect Allegedly Assaulted 75-Year-Old Woman

IRON, Minn.-A 23-year-old woman from Virginia has been charged with five different counts after allegedly committing multiple theft and assault crimes Sunday night on the Iron Range.

Lindsay Mayry was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, fourth-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, fifth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, and theft.

Police are reporting at about 6:20 p.m. that night, a theft was reported from the Super America in Cotton. The suspect had stolen a set of car keys from the business. A suspect and vehicle description was given and broadcast to law enforcement.

About an hour later St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Eveleth Police Department officers, responded to the 4000 block of Highway 7 in Iron, on a report of a home invasion robbery that had just occurred.

The suspect, later identified as Mayry, had allegedly broken into a residence, assaulted a 75-year-old woman, and stole items from the residence.

A short time later, Eveleth police officers spotted the suspect vehicle and stopped it near the intersection of Highway 7 in Iron, where the suspect was taken into custody.