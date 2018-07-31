46th Avenue West Ramp to Close Thursday

The Ramp Will be Closed Through Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – The 46th Avenue West ramp will be closed starting Thursday for a bridge painting project.

The ramp will be closed from Thursday through Saturday while crews paint the ramp over Interstate 35.

MNDOT has listed the detour route as: Ramp to southbound I-35, exit at Central Avenue, re-enter I-35 heading north, proceed to the eastbound Hwy 2 ramp to the Bong Bridge.

For more information on updated road conditions you can visit www.511mn.org.