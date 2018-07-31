Alzheimer’s Association Holds Twin Ports Dementia Conference

According to the Alzheimer's Association nearly one in every three seniors who dies each year has Alzheimer's or dementia.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dementia affects many people living in the Northland and across Minnesota.

That’s one reason the University of Minnesota Duluth campus hosted the Second Annual Twin Ports Dementia Conference.

The conference connects caregivers and families affected by one of the deadliest diseases in the United States.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the latest in research. we’ve also been talking about things that people can do to alter their lifestyle to reduce their risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota- North Dakota Chapter CEO Susan Spalding.

The goal is to offer a sense of hope for anyone dealing with dementia.

“If you can keep your blood pressure at 120, for that top number and below you can reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s disease by 20 percent,” said Spalding. “That’s huge! That’s the first real trial and study that we’ve seen that says this actually works.”

