Ashland Authorities Search for Missing Juvenile

GLIDDEN, Wis. – The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile reported missing from her home in Glidden, WI.

Authorities say Kendra Lamb, 17, last contacted a relative on December 13, 2017 through an Instagram account where it was determined she may have been living in Lake Villa, IL.

Further checking revealed she was not there.

Law enforcement also believes she could have traveled to Round Lake, IL but according to a resident who had been in contact with Lamb she had not been there for about two months.

Lamb is described as a 5’2” Caucasian female, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having information about Lam’s whereabouts are asked to call 715-682-7023 opt. 1.