Downtown Farmer’s Market Takes Over On Tuesdays

The Greater Downtown Council puts on the Downtown Farmers' Market every year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesdays are meant for the Downtown Farmers’ Market at the Minnesota Power Plaza.

On this Tuesday more than 10 vendors set up shop.

Some featured unique items and others had farmer’s market favorites.

Karen McCauley vendor is at her second Downtown Farmers’ Market.

She’s selling her one of a kind Darn Good Dips.

It comes in more than 60 flavors.

“I’m real excited because I live in Florida in the winter. My dips have let me come back home, I’m from Duluth, so I get to be here in the summer now with my dip business,” said McCauley.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market goes on every Tuesday until Sept. 25th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.