Duluth’s 4th Street Project Is Now Complete

The 4th Street Reconstruction is the single largest road project delivered by St. Louis County.

DULUTH, Minn. – The rebuilding of 4th Street in Duluth began as a resurfacing project, which then led to the full reconstruction of the road.

Almost four years later St. Louis County has finished the project.

Taking a drive down 4th Street in Duluth will no longer be interrupted by potholes.

The work done covers about a two mile stretch on 4th street.

It included the replacement of water, gas and sewer lines.

“We know the residents and businesses had to go through a lot over the last four years,” said St. Louis County Resident Engineer Steve Krasaway. “We really appreciate that and now they look back and really see what they have and hopefully they enjoy it for many years to come.”

County staff say the completion of fourth street is a great for the community.

“I hope people will realize what the hard work for all the people that worked on it and realize how nice it is to have all these great facilities underground and above ground with sidewalks and bike lanes and road and really help them navigate through the city in many different modes,” said Krasaway.

Work on 4th Street began in 2015 and was temporarily delayed in 2017 because of the weather.

City leaders wanted to focus on the element of active transportation with new bike lanes and sidewalks.

“It was so fun to really have that moment to look around, see these great trees, see the planting and really appreciate how much we get to benefit from the investment of the county,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

The final cost of the project was more than $14 million.

It was funded by federal & state aid, city funds and transportation sales tax revenue.

“As a city we’re so incredibly grateful to have St. Louis County who has marched ahead taking great care with their infrastructure and street that half percent sales tax they’re benefiting from is something that we are benefiting from,” said Larson.

The City of Duluth contributed with some of the planning, engineering and public utility for the project.

Next year St. Louis County will tackle another large project in Upper Woodland.