El Dorado Bar & Grill Hosting Veterans Fundraiser

OLIVER, Wis. – The El Dorado Bar & Grill may be in the outskirts of the Northland but when it comes to veterans it sees no boundaries.

The Oliver, Wisconsin, bar is hosting its Sixth Annual Veterans Fundraiser and Customer Appreciation Event.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans in Duluth, an organization helping homeless veterans and the Douglas County Veterans Services in Superior.

There’s so much need out there for our veterans. They don’t get what they should be getting,” said El Dorado Bar & Grill Owner Todd Pfeffer. “So we just try to help out and spread the money both sides of the bridge Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Food, raffles and games can keep you busy while you help raise money for a good cause.

“Last year in total for everything we raised $27,000. For the benefit last year we raised over $7,000,” said Pfeffer. “So I would like to raise $10,000, but if we only raise $100 that’s $100 more than these two organizations had to help veterans.”

The fundraiser is Aug. 4 beginning at 8 a.m.