Fire Departments ‘Fill the Boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Duluth and Superior Fire Departments aim to raise $50,000 for organization this year

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth and Superior Fire Departments are ‘Filling the Boot’ for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Wednesday and Thursday, firefighters will be standing near busy intersections, collecting donations for the organization that helps pay for MD treatments and research.

“We have been helping with MDA since way back when Jerry Lewis started the MDA and was working with it, so we’ve been partners with them for years and years and we are one of their biggest supporters and we help them raise a lot of money to help people with MD,” said Captain Lisa Consie of the Duluth Fire Department.

This year, Duluth and Superior firefighters hope to raise $50,000 for the MDA.

They’ll be back on the same corners on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.