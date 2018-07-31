Huskies Get Sixth Straight Win With Sweep Over Honkers

Duluth goes undefeated in their six-game homestand at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tyger Pederson Bobblehead Night, the Duluth Huskies topped the Rochester Honkers 10-4 at Wade Stadium. Carlos Moseley got his first hit as a Husky in this one, and it ended up being a two-run home run in the sixth. Tony Monroy chipped in with three hits of his own.

The Huskies will now hit the road for a three-game series against Willmar, which begins tomorrow with a doubleheader against the Stingers.