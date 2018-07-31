Ice Cream for David

DULUTH, Minn.- Now’s the time to take advantage of the warm summer days and one local business is giving an excuse to grab a cone for guilt free.

Although ice cream doesn’t have many big health benefits earning a free cone from Lou’s Fish House helps a local boy towards his journey to health. 14–year old David Pierce from Two Harbors was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. The news shocked those who know him, managers at Lou’s Fish House wanted to find a way to serve up some hope.

Loved ones created an online fundraiser for David’s medical expenses and for every donation Lou’s Fish House will give you an ice cream cone.

“So this is really one way our business and everyone who works for us can help–out someone in our community,” Lou’s Fish House manager Ashleigh Swanson said.

Within just a couple days the fundraiser exceeded expectations raising $350. It will be going on for one more week.

If you wish to donate to David visit Benefit for David.