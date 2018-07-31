Judge Will Decide Fate in West Duluth Murder Case

The Judge has Seven Days to Make a Decision

DULUTH, Minn. – The fate of the man accused of stabbing a woman to death in the West Duluth Super One back in December 2014 is now resting in the hands of Judge David Johnson in Duluth.

Jesse Dahlstrom’s attorney agreed to a stipulated facts trial meaning the judge has one week to decide the fate of the 39-year-old defendant.

Judge Johnson will review police reports submitted and will make his decision based on those reports.

Dahlstrom is accused of killing 75-year-old Sally Pionk of Proctor and if found guilty he could be facing 40 years in prison.

Dahlstrom is committed in St. Peter as mentally ill and dangerous. If he is found not guilty by reason of mental illness he will remain in an institution.

A rally was held outside of the courthouse Tuesday morning in support of the victim and her friends and family.

Those gathered at the courthouse said they hope that whatever the outcome in this case the public is protected from the kind of tragic loss they have experienced.