Locomotive Luminary Lands at the Depot

Thomas and Percy Roll In for Day Out With Thomas
Arman Rahman,

Duluth, Minn- Duluth Children (and train lovers), rejoice! Thomas the Tank Engine and his pal, Percy have arrived at the Depot.

For now the engines are exhausted from their excursion to get here. They’re resting, gearing up for their big debuts at the Day Out with Thomas this Friday.

The trains will be ready for rides and all type of activities over the next two weekends. You’re encouraged to buy tickets online at Duluthtrains.com, because this is the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s busiest attraction of the year, with more than 22,000 tickets sold last year.

Related Post

Governor Dayton Gives Final State of the State
How to Fight the Winter Blues
New “Makers Mercantile” is Space for N...
Duluth Honors Worker of the Year

You Might Like