Locomotive Luminary Lands at the Depot

Thomas and Percy Roll In for Day Out With Thomas

Duluth, Minn- Duluth Children (and train lovers), rejoice! Thomas the Tank Engine and his pal, Percy have arrived at the Depot.

For now the engines are exhausted from their excursion to get here. They’re resting, gearing up for their big debuts at the Day Out with Thomas this Friday.

The trains will be ready for rides and all type of activities over the next two weekends. You’re encouraged to buy tickets online at Duluthtrains.com, because this is the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s busiest attraction of the year, with more than 22,000 tickets sold last year.