Massive Military Display Saturday in Superior

The Military and Civilian Vehicle Show Starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – On Saturday, August 4, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Twin Ports area residents will have the chance to check out the Military and Civilian Vehicle Show presented by United Veterans Construction.

“This year’s show promises to be even bigger than the year before,” said Hayes Scriven, Executive Director of the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center.

Scriven says this year’s event will feature a flying UH-1H Heuy Helicopter. The helicopter will fly in and out from the event.

The show will also feature a M-60 tank along with an operations M-4 A3 Sherman Tank. Folks will be able to crawl into and start the machine up.

In addition, the Wisconsin National Guard, Coast Guard and Army will be providing numerous vehicles and a boat.

The Center is hosting a military book sale and the Bong Book Club is hosting a bake sale.

Admission to the show is five dollars and includes admission into the Center for the entire day.

The show is located in the Bong Center Parking lot at 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Visitors are asked to park in the greenspace across from Marina Drive. Golfcarts will be on hand to assist elderly or handicap patrons to the Center.

Click here for more information.