New Restaurant Soon to Open Downtown Two Harbors

An American style restaurant called McQuade's Pub and Grill will be located on the corner of 1st Avenue.

TWO HARBORS, Minn- Downtown Two Harbors is growing, starting next week a new restaurant will be added to the mix.

An American style restaurant called McQuade’s Pub and Grill will be located on the corner of 1st Avenue. The menu has everything from fish to wraps. All sauces are made in-house but the flavors may be familiar to some, as the spices come from McQuade’s Spice Shop right down the road.

“Everything we make is in house, our own sauces, our own wings, we cut our own steaks, make everything in-house as much as we can,” owner Frank McQuade said.

Right now the pub is hosting a soft opening and hours may vary. The grand opening will be held next week but no date has announced yet.