Split Rock Lighthouse Celebrates 108th Birthday

LAKE COUNTY, Minn.- Up the North Shore the Split Rock Lighthouse’s birthday is being celebrated but no candles are needed at this celebration the lighthouse will be lit up for the first time in a long time.

The Split Rock Lighthouse is celebrating its 108th anniversary. Throughout the years the lighthouse has been a staple from serving ships to tourism. From 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. you can learn more about its history during a special presentation.

“It’s been an icon throughout its history, go all the way back to 1910 when we just have our keepers up here isolated as they are still having visitors come on a steamboat just to see the station and when the road finally opens hundreds if not thousands of people.

Organizers say the Split Rock Lighthouse is only lit on special occasions and is worth the trip.