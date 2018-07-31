Thomas the Tank Engine, Percy Set to Attract Thousands to Duluth

Thomas the Tank Engine and His Best Friend Percy will Start Giving Rides Friday, August 3, 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy are making the trek to Duluth from the Island of Sodor this week.

The two will spend the next few weeks in the Northland, giving children and their families rides starting Friday, August 3.

For the next two weekend, visitors will be able to enjoy not only rides, but games, but also live music, magic shows, balloon animals, festival foods and so much more.

Tickets to ride with Thomas and Percy include all the activities listed above and admission to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum at The Depot in downtown Duluth.

There will also be an “All Things Thomas Gift Shop.”

The Big Adventure Tour with Thomas and Percy is all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 3, 4, 5 and 10, 11, 12.

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets.