911 Lines Down Across State of Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – A press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that 911 lines are down across the state of Minnesota.

According to authorities the issue is being worked on.

If you have an emergency while lines are down you are asked to call the non emergency numbers:

DULUTH AREA: 218-625-3581

IRON RANGE AREAS: 218-742-9825