Did You Know? August is Make-A-Will Month

Local Financial Advisor Barry Bigelow Offers Tips When it Comes to Planning for the Unknown

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to writing a will, we use every excuse in the book to put it off.

But those excuses end this summer because August is Make-A-Will Month.

Local Financial Professional Barry Bigelow with Great Waters Financial stopped by FOX 21 Local News to offer a few steps to get started when it comes to planning.

Who really needs a will?

Wills aren’t just for the wealthy.

Anyone with assets – even just a car and some nice furniture – and anyone with minor children should have a will and an estate plan.

A will is a key part of estate planning, which is all about protecting your loved ones after you pass away.

An estate plan can prevent arguments between siblings; it can keep family members from paying too much in taxes; it can help avoid court proceedings to sort out your finances.

By focusing on your estate plan now, you can save your family a lot of headaches later on.

What is the first step in writing a will?

It starts with choosing your beneficiaries or deciding who will get what after you pass away.

Take inventory of all your assets, including bank accounts, investments, property, and jewelry.

You can divide it among family members, friends, organizations or institutions.

If there is someone in your family you want to receive nothing, you can include that in your will.

Don’t forget to update your beneficiaries with every major life event, like births, deaths, marriages, and divorces.



The next step involves naming an executor. What do they do?

An executor is responsible for carrying out your will.

You can choose a family member or a neutral third party, like a bank or lawyer.

If you choose a family member, pick someone who is responsible, trustworthy and in good financial standing. I recommend asking them ahead of time.

If you choose a bank or lawyer, they will typically charge fees, up to 5% of your estate. (Source if you choose to use stat: Kiplinger)

You can also name a second executor as a successor to the first.

What about young children?

If you have young children, you will want to appoint a guardian for them in your will.

Again, I recommend talking to the person ahead of time and possibly naming an alternate guardian.

If you do not appoint a guardian for your kids, a judge will choose someone.

You may also want to name a different person as the custodian of any money or property your kids inherit to avoid conflicts of interest.

Once your will is written, where is a safe place to keep it?

Resist the urge to hide your will under your mattress or inside books. You want to make sure your loved ones can find it after you pass away.

You can store your will in a fire and waterproof safe in your home, as long as someone knows how to access it.

If you choose a safe deposit box, add a person you trust as a joint owner.

Your estate planning attorney or financial professional can also keep your estate planning documents, or signed copies in case something happens to the original paperwork.

A will is a good first step, but it’s not the only step.