Duluth FC’s Hoffelner Earns Golden Glove Award

The award is given to the NPSL's top goalie of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC goaltender Jan Hoffelner has been awarded the 2018 NPSL Golden Glove as the league’s top goalkeeper.

The Frankfurt, Germany product started 16 games for the Bluegreens, finishing with a 0.68 goals against average, including five shutouts, leading Duluth FC to their first ever appearance in the NPSL semi–finals.

Hoffelner plays college soccer at Iowa Western Community College, but this fall he is transferring to Presbyterian College in South Carolina.