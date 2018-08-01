Five Wisconsin Counties Receive Grant Money for Flood Damaged Homes

Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, and Iron Counties can Apply for Funds

IRON COUNTY, Wis. – The Northwest Regional Planning Commission announced Wednesday that Iron County received funds on behalf of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, and Iron Counties to assist with home repairs stemming from the June 16 flash floods.

The five counties received a total of $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant-Emergency Assistance Program funds through the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources.

The funds can be used for housing rehabilitation for low-moderate income homeowners and landlords with low-moderate income tenants.

Homeowners or landlords that sustained flood damage to their homes or rental units are encouraged to contact Ashtin Gronning with the Northwest Regional Planning Commission at 715-635-2197 for more information or for an application to apply for assistance.