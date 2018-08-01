Former I-Falls, UMD Defenseman Corrin Signs with German Team

The 26-year-old is signing with the Bietigheim Steelers.

BIETIGHEIM-BISSINGEN, Germany – Former UMD Bulldog Willie Corrin will be taking his talents to Germany this upcoming season.

The former International Falls defenseman has signed with the Bietigheim Steelers. Corrin spent four seasons with the Bulldogs from 2012 to 2016. Since then he has bounced around the AHL and ECHL.

He spent this past season with the Brampton Beast, recording four goals and 20 assists while making stops in Belleville, Laval and Utica as a player on loan in the AHL.