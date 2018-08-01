Lightning Strike Injures Two at Ely Campground

The Current Condition of the Victims is Unknown

ELY, Minn. – Tuesday night just after 9:00 p.m. the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of injuries due to a lightning strike.

Officers responded to the Fall Lake Campground where a male and female along with their dog had been sitting in their tent when lightning struck nearby trees.

Both parties were transported to the Ely Bloomenson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The dog also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No information has been released about the current conditions, names or ages of the victims.