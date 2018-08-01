New Ballot Machine Tested Out

DULUTH, Minn.-In Duluth today, the county auditors got ready for the big election in November along with the upcoming primary.

Staff from that office tested out one of their new machines today using mail ballots.

The new machine should help speed along the process for counting ballots because they won’t have to worry about paper jams any more.

“This machine is designed…so it runs more efficiently without jamming and slowing us down,” said Phil Chapman, St. Louis County election supervisor.

The primary election will be held Aug. 14 in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.