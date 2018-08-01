Olympian Book Signing at Fitger’s

Duluth Native Olympian Kara Goucher Signs Her Book and Speaks

Duluth, Minn- A famous Duluth Olympian came back home for a book signing.

Kara Goucher welcomed fans to meet her at Fitger’s today, while she signed copies of her new book “Strong: a Runner’s Guide to Boosting Confidence and Becoming the Best Version of You.” Fans and fellow runners say living in a place she loves to train makes them feel connected to her.

“She talks about her love for Duluth and like running on the trails and everything and I definitely have grown to love the trail running and running scene and the community here in Duluth it’s super fun,” said runner and Goucher fan Taylor Nystrom.

Goucher is actually also in town for her sister’s wedding, according to attendees.

She won the ten thousand meters silver medal at the 2007 World Championships of Athletics and also was a finalist in the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics.