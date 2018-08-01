Olympic Gold Medalist Sidney Morin Visits UMD Camp

The former Bulldog attended the final day of the UMD women's hockey summer camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team wrapped up their summer camp Wednesday at the Duluth Heritage Center. Not only did the girls get instruction from the Bulldogs, but they also got a chance to meet an Olympic gold medalist.

Former Bulldog Sidney Morin stopped by to help her former team put on their annual camp. Morin says she enjoys coming back as a way to pay it forward because she was once a UMD camper and knows that these girls look up to her.