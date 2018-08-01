Politicians Visit Local School to Talk About Opportunity Gaps

DULUTH, Minn.-Lester Park Elementary School welcomed some political leaders today as Minnesota’s campaign season heats up.

DFL endorsed candidate for Governor Erin Murphy, along with Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, stopped by the school to visit with students attending the district’s summer Key Zone Program, which is an educational program that serves kids outside of school.

Those who lead that program said this visit helps bring a spotlight on the issues facing programs such as Key Zone.

“I’m sure it will give them insight as to why it’s important to be supporting after school activities because the kids do need a place to be,” said Gayle Friday, a Key Zone site coordinator.

Murphy, who also serves as state representative, said her main goal if elected is closing the opportunity gap among students in the state, which means distributing funding more equally.

“I want to close the opportunity gap – the means equality in education and it’s time for us to build a blueprint [for] our K-12 schools to make sure our kids are coming through ready to tackle whatever’s next for them,” Murphy said.

Murphy and Larson ended their stay at the school by playing dodgeball with the kids.