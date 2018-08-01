Season of Backpack Adoption

Duluth Residents Adopt Backpacks for Kids

Duluth, Minn.- If you can believe it, summer break will soon be a thing of the past. We’re only a few weeks out from the start of the new school year.

As school supply shopping kicks off around the country, you can buy a few extra supplies for a child in need through the CHUM Center.

Now through the 17th you an adopt a backpack for either a k–5 child or a high school student. Complete supply lists for both types of backpacks can be found on CHUM’s website. For organizers like Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, it’s all worth it to make the kids happy.

“The joy that every child should have when they kick off the school year,” said Kemp, a member of the Duluth School Board ISD 709. “And I hope that it helps kids feel ready for school and more confident.”

The program started in 2002, and since then has distributed over 8,000 backpacks to kids in Duluth. The backpacks are distributed Aug 23rd, and volunteers for that day our welcome–distributing hundreds of backpacks requires a lot of hands. Other services such as SNAP and health insurance resources will also be available that day.

“Really, it’s just a whole bunch of a community sort of atmosphere. It’s sort of a one stop shop for your sort of back to school needs, or for your needs at home,” said CHUM Director of Distributive Services, Scott Van Daele.

Duluth business are also getting involved. Next week Grandma’s will be donating backpacks they collected, and Super One will have a backpack drive soon.

CHUM asks that everything donated is purchased new. You can purchase supplies yourself or head to their website and order a pre-made backpack.