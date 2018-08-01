Spirit Valley Days Kicks Off with a VROOM

The Kyle Smalley Auto Show marked the beginning of Spirit Valley Days

Spirit Valley, Minn- The popular Spirit valley days in West Duluth, that started back in 1979.

The festival has kicked off for another summer weekend. And to start, it’s all about classic cars with the Kyle Smalley Auto Show.

Dozens of car enthusiasts showed off their rides to the neighborhood on Grand Avenue for all to enjoy. For some motorists, it’s the highlight of Spirit Valley Days.

“The Car Show, always the Car Show,” said Kelsey Tieg, owner of a suped-up 90s Ford. “I love cars. Especially, I mean, the 50s ones. It was just nuts with those. They go so fast and were so unsafe.”

Still to come are the Annual Parade on Thursday Aug 1st. Then thousands will come out for the street dance on Friday, which also serves as the unofficial Denfield High School Reunion.

The event also includes a celebration of families with activities in Memorial Park, the Lake Superior Zoo, and the Western Garden Tour. Everyday features

Spirit Valley Days runs through Sunday August 5th.