Super Saving Weekend For Wisconsin’s First Sales Tax Holiday

Total spending for K-12 schools and college combined is projected to reach $82.8 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin shoppers are finally getting a tax break.

Saving five percent on sales tax has more people running to the register in Wisconsin.

“We’re doing a little end of summer shopping maybe something for back-to-school to see what we can find,” said Ellen Chicka.

Wednesday is the start of the Wisconsin sales tax holiday break that runs until Sunday.

Thomas Chicka is a sophomore at Superior High School, shopping for what he needs in the classroom this fall.

“We’re looking for some like clearance stuff maybe because I like to look at the end of summer deals, summer clothes,” said Thomas.

This is the first ever sales tax holiday break in Wisconsin and families will save almost $15 million through the weekend.

They are like many customers wanting to save money without having to leave Wisconsin.

“It’s nice for Superior, because it gets people to shop here instead of going across the bridge, so that’s always a benefit,” said Ellen.

The tax break applies to clothing that’s $75 or less per item.

Other items include computers for personal use up to $750 and school supplies.

“Having this period right now that we can not charge sales tax on those items is really nice for us,” said Scott Miller of Northwest Outlet.

Northwest Outlet staff say not everyone knows about the sales tax holiday but it’s great for families.

For example, if you’re buying, maybe you’re re–upping on your wardrobe and you’re getting a couple pair of new jeans and a few new shirts that can be a lot you’re saving there,” said Miller.

Taxes still apply on clothing accessories or equipment, art supplies and sports or recreational equipment.

Shoppers in Minnesota already know about saving money on certain items like clothing because there is no sales tax.

