Superior Man Battling Cancer Receives Special Message from Brett Favre

The man's grandson reached out to Favre and unexpectedly got a response.

DULUTH, Minn. – “Hi Curtis. This is Brett Favre. I just want to tell you that we’re thinking about you and praying for you and appreciate you being a big fan.”

It’s a nine–second video that Curtis Haas will always remember.

“It’s pretty special I guess. It’s not every day he does that, I don’t think,” said Haas.

Haas has been battling cancer since March of last year and was recently in Dallas to see his grandson Colton Strong participate in a bowling tournament. Haas struggled to get around as the cancer has left him paralyzed from the waist down. He was eventually rushed back to Superior.

“He though it was all his fault because he kind of ruined the trip, he says. But we understood what happened. So I wanted to do something to cheer him up. We’re big Packers fans and he’s been to plenty of games and talks about Brett Favre all the time. So I was like I’m going to try and see what happens if I message him and sure enough, he finally messaged me back. I was speechless. I didn’t know to say,” said Strong.

Colton would post the video on Facebook which is where his family found out about the response. Then he told his grandfather about the message he got from his favorite Packer.

“I sent it in a text message just to see what he would do. He called me and he did not know what to say. He was speechless about it. He was surprised. He didn’t think it was true but he thought it was pretty sweet,” Strong said.

“I was pretty shocked mostly,” said Haas.

For someone who probably has a busy personal life, Haas’s family was amazed that Favre would take the time to send a personalized message to one of his biggest fans.

“It just shows how good of a person he is,” Strong said.

If you would like to help support Haas’s fight against cancer, you can donate here.