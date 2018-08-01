Superior Sailing with Duluth Yacht Club

The Duluth Yacht Club Hosts a Weekly Sailboat Regatta on Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – Chances are if you’re a Northland native, you’ve noticed sailboats taking over the waters of Lake Superior in Duluth nearly every Wednesday evening in the summer.

Steve Henry, member of the Duluth Yacht Club, stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the weekly sailboat regatta.

Henry spoke about what folks should look for if they’re watching the races from shore.

He says it can often look like a bunch of sailboats heading in different directions, but there is a mapped out course to control the madness.

The Duluth Yacht Club is always looking to encourage folks to get on board and start sailing.

Northlanders are invited to contact the Club for more information, of even to give the sport a try before fully diving in.

