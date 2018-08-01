Vice President Mike Pence to Stop in Duluth Next Week

The Stop Will be at a Private Home in Duluth

(AP)

DULUTH, Minn. – Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Duluth on August 8.

The private event is a fundraiser for the Stauber Victory Fund. At the event attendees can purchase a photo opportunity with the Vice President for a reported $2,700 per person, and a private reception attended by Pence will follow the fundraiser costing $1,000 per ticket.

In a press release Wednesday afternoon it was announced that the Vice President will be stopping to campaign with congressional candidate Pete Stauber ahead of the primaries.

“Vice President Pence is a passionate public servant who loves this country. He not only understands our Midwestern values, he lives them every day. I am pleased he and the President are doing all they can to unleash the economic engine in northern Minnesota and I look forward to welcoming the Vice President here next week.”

Stauber, a retired Duluth police officer and current St. Louis County Commissioner, won the Republican endorsement for the 8th Congressional District seat.

The visit from Vice President Pence comes just over a month after President Donald Trump stopped in Duluth to also show his support for Stauber.

Harry Welty, a former Duluth school board member, is the only other Republican running for the 8th Congressional District seat.