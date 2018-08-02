Buy a Blizzard, Donate a Dollar Today at Dairy Queen

Miracle Treat Day is Happening All Day Thursday, August 2 at Multiple Northland Dairy Queen's

DULUTH, Minn. – Looking to cure your sweet tooth today? Then you’re in luck!

All DQ locations in Northeast Minnesota will be participating in the 2018 Miracle Treat Day 2018.

One or more dollars from each sale of a DQ Blizzard will be donated to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Gloria Plaisted owns and operates the Hermantown, Cloquet and Superior DQ locations. She appeared on FOX 21 Local News from 7- 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Plaisted says this year, money raised will be going toward a new virtual care program.

This will allow children in more rural areas to have access to the treatment they need more easily, as it can be costly and time consuming to travel back and forth to the Twin Cities.

Plaisted’s DQ locations will be offering this deal today until close.

Click here to learn more about Miracle Treat Day.