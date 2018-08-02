Cooking Connection: S’mores French Toast

Bring your backwoods campfire to breakfast at Northwoods Family Grille.

COOKING CONNECTION: S’mores French Toast with Northwoods Family Grille in Silver Bay, MN!

RECIPE: Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in vanilla, sprinkled with cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. Add two eggs to the mix as well. Let that cook for a little bit, just like your usual french toast. But this time, no powder sugar. Drizzle chocolate sauce, chocolate chips and crushed graham crackers on top of your french toast. The finishing touch (which will bring you to Northwoods Family Grille) HOME MADE ROASTED MARSHMALLOWS! Meteorologist Brittney Merlot’s favorite part! Enjoy your s’mores campfire breakfast!

LOCATION: 6 Shopping Center Rd, Silver Bay, MN 55614

PHONE NUMBER: (218) 353-6060

HOURS: All week & weekend 7AM–8PM