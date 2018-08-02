Duluth Rises Above Seizures

Epilepsy Foundation hosts Annual Walk to Raise Money and Awareness

Duluth, Minn- 1 out of 10 people have seizures in their life. Now epilepsy occurs when a person has two or more seizures at a time, and 1 out of 26 have it, with some not even knowing until much later in life.

At Park Point, epileptics and their supporters connected, and walked, to rise above seizures.

Around 300–400 people arrived to socialize, eat some delicious food, and connect with others who either support the organization, have epilepsy, know someone with epilepsy, or know someone with epilepsy who passed away.

The big message for the day: you aren’t alone.

“People come to this event because it empowers them,” said Epilepsy Foundation Regional Coordinator Lisa Peterson. “They realize that they’re not alone. A lot of times living with Epilepsy can feel isolating because when you’re in a room with people you don’t know who has Epilepsy and who doesn’t so if you have epilepsy you might feel like you’re the only person who has it but there are many people.”

Organizers say the event could raise around $15,000, and in years past they have raised twice that much. It happens simultaneously with walks in Rochester, St. Cloud, and Moorhead.

The Epilepsy Foundation encourages people to widen their perspective on seizures. Since not all are violent convulsions, they can be blank stares, repetitive movements, or even a disoriented feeling.

For more information, visit their website: www.efmn.org.