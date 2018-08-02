GOP Candidate Bob Anderson Campaigns Across the Northland

The Republican candidate is running for U.S. Senate.

DULUTH, Minn.- . Minnesota GOP candidate Bob Anderson spent the day campaigning to become a U.S. Senator for the upcoming primary election.

The dental technician is running for Al Franken’s former seat against two other republican candidates.

Anderson prides himself on his lack of political background and support of the working class.

“I think it resonates with our message of being an outsider because people are sick and tired of the status quo and they’re looking for something different. I think that’s what our president touched a nerve in America, that American working class men and families have been kind of overlooked by both parties.”

Anderson’s platform focuses heavily on lowering the cost of healthcare in the state.

The candidate intends on a two term limit if elected to senate. He feels it’s important that officials get back into the community after taking office.

For more on his campaign, visit BobAnderson2018.com.

The primary elections are August 14.