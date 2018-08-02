Morgan Park Volunteers Focus On Bully Prevention At the Playground

The group is the eyes and ears for the police when they may not be close by and if there are problems kids face consequences.

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of volunteers have taken bullying prevention into their own hands in Duluth.

We all know the police can’t be everywhere at one time so that’s when the playground patrol steps in.

Spending time at the playground should be fun and a bully free zone and this group is making sure things stay that way.

Jennifer Roy is a mother on a mission.

She’s determined to stand up against bullying after her daughter became a victim.

“My reaction was to reach out to the community and what can we do to really combat this in a very proactive way,” said Roy.

Roy is part of a 20–person volunteer team that’s hard to miss.

You’ll see them patrolling around the playground.

They’re known as the Safe and Fun Team in Morgan Park.

“We just kind of monitor if there’s anything that needs to be interceded then that’s where we step in,” said Roy.

The squad has made the rounds for just a few months but they’re already making an impression.

“It’s good for the community,” said Duluth Police Department Lt. Ken Zwak. “It’s good for the kids it makes a safer environment.”

The group is the eyes and ears for the police when they may not be close by and if there are problems kids face consequences.

“We would get the information,” said Zwak. “We would do the investigation and if it’s kids reach out to both parents.”

The Safe and Fun Team intervenes and help kids talk it out instead of fighting.

“Someone is paying attention to what is going on and that they’re not going to get away with the extreme bullying that we experienced out here,” said Roy.

The Duluth Police Department has noticed the number of calls for bullying drop significantly.

“Just their presence alone helps reduce whether it’s bullying or making bad decisions or criminal activities,” said Zwak.

We’re told neighbors want to spend more time at the park instead of just dropping their kids off.

If you see the Safe and Fun Team you better be on your best behavior because they’re watching.