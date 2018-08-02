Secretary of State Candidate John Howe Visits Duluth

Howe is facing off against the current Secretary of State Steve Simon a democrat and independent party candidate William Denny.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former Minnesota Senator and Red Wing Mayor, John Howe is running for Secretary of State.

The Republicans stopped in Duluth to share his views on how to make the election process smoother in the state hoping it can be much more open in the future to public scrutiny.

“Well I believe in honest, open, and transparent elections,” Secretary of State Candidate John Howe said. “Certainly the data that is available by law that needs to be provided to people to analyze our elections should be made available.”

