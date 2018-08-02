Spirit Valley Days Parade Paints the Pavement

39th Annual Spirit Valley Days Continues

West Duluth, Minn- Spirit Valley Days continued with the Annual Parade down Central Avenue. The parade has been going on since 1979.

Politicians, schools, and organizations all got to soak in the cheers going down Central Avenue

The parade even featured some local royalty.

“It’s just like the sense of community,” said Rachel Skwira-Brown, crowned Miss West Duluth this year. “And everyone is super excited like it’s before school starts it’s still summer and everyone’s just enjoying the nice weather and the people.”

Featured floats included Shriners, the fire department, and even Smokey Bear. Spirit Valley Days continues into the weekend with the street dance.

Saturday the 2nd will include Kid Day, and an Outdoor Movie in the Park. The Festival concludes on Sunday.