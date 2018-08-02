Teens Superior at Dungeons and Dragons

New Weekly Club at Superior Public Library

Superior, WI- Some teens in Superior are having a medieval summer thanks to two girls from Superior and Elk Mound High School.

The pair started a weekly Dungeons and Dragons tournament for a senior community project. So for a few hours at ye olde library every Thursday, as long as ye be twixt the ages of 13-17, the quest calls to you.

Just be prepared, because according to the two Dungeon Masters, this crusade is not just a board game.

“These games take hours and hours to write out scripts and make characters that the players interact with,” said co-organizer Jasmine Democq of Superior High School.

“Immerse yourself in a world. Whereas with board games you’re just playing a board game,” said fellow organizer Shanna Smith of Elk Mound.

They say that during their freshman year of high school, the game allowed them to open up, express their creativity, and build deep friendships. They are happy to give that opportunity to other young people.

The adventures will run through the end of the month, and there’s always room in the party for new sorcerers, warlocks, and elves.

The two add that they may continue this next summer, making the one time community project a larger community quest.