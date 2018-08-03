Active Adventures: Fat Tire Biking

Off Road On A Fat Tire Bike With Meteorologist Brittney Merlot

DULUTH, Minn –

No matter the weather or the time of year, the fat bike is the ATV of the cycling world: sand dunes, mud pits, snowtrails—fat bikes can go anywhere! For this week’s active adventures Brittney Merlot takes us to the rocky trails, beaches, grass, gravel and even into the water on a fat tire bike! Ski Hut tells us the benefits of the 4-5″ fat tires versus the smaller mountain bike tires and why it’s becoming so popular!