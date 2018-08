Authorities Search for Missing Ham Lake man

Authorities Continue to Search

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

David Rickbeil, 60, of Ham Lake has been reported missing.

His abandoned vehicle was located in Cass County on the Lake Washburn Road in rural Remer.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about Rickbeil’s whereabouts call 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677.