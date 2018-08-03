Buzzing for Bees This Weekend in Carlton

The Inaugural Honey Bee Folk Festival is Happening Friday, August 3 - Saturday, August 4 at the Oldenburg House in Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. – The inaugural Honey Bee Folk Festival begins Friday, August 3 and will run through Saturday, August 4 with fun for the whole family.

On Friday, the honey bee folk festival will kick off at 3:00 p.m. with a pronouncement from the Mayor of Carlton and the Carlton City Council. The officials will state the City of Carlton has become a “Pollinator Friendly Town” as outlines by the Pollinate Minnesota organization.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a list of local vendors selling product made with honey harvested from the Northland.

Musical acts will also be performing, with ten bands set to take the stage.

The event is taking place at the Oldenburg House in Carlton. It’s located at 604 Chestnut Avenue in Cloquet.

Special Pollinator Friendly Activites:

City of Carlton – a Pollinator Friendly Town

Honey Bee Poem and Story Hour

Bees and Blooms Hike – Jay Cooke State Park

Bee Lodge Construction

Presentations from Master Gardeners – U of MN Extension

Vendors:

Beeswax candles

Health/beauty products

Hives and beekeeping supplies

Honey

Salves

Cough syrup

Pollinator-friendly perennials

Area potters and artists who have incorporated bee images into their work

Honey based fruit spritzers and made-from-honey alcohol products (White Winter Winery)

Pollinators Blend Peace Coffee (Magnolia Cafe)

Food items that include honey