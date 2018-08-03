CJ Ham Brings Duluth Grit to Vikings Camp

The Denfeld graduate has big goals for his third year in the NFL.

EAGAN, Minn. – Vikings training camp is well underway and most of the conversations will be about the big name players like Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and Harrison Smith. But what about those guys you don’t hear much about, or in this case, someone the Northland knows very well and that’s Duluth native CJ Ham.

The third-year back from Duluth Denfeld just wrapped up his first full season with the Vikings which included scoring his first NFL touchdown. When asked what keeps his dream alive, he says it’s the support he gets from his hometown in the Northland.

“Duluth is home to me. I love all the people there. They’ve given me so much support these first two years, and now going into my third year even more. It’s very humbling to know that I’ve got a whole town behind me like that,” Ham said.

The Vikings enter this season with a new offense and high expectations. However Ham says he won’t change the way he prepares because it’s already got him this far.

“Just come out here and get better at one thing every single day. I need to work on my craft and do all I can to help our team win,” said Ham.