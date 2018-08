Coaches Corner: CSS Men’s Hockey Coach Tim Madsen

The new Saints head coach talks college hockey and what he likes about the new gig.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with the newly-appointed head coach of the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team Tim Madsen. The former Minnesota Wilderness coach talks about his transition from junior hockey to Division III hockey, as well as what he thinks about the NCAA overtime rules.