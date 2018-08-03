Duluth Judge Finds Dahlstrom Not Guilty by Reason of Mental Illness

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Judge David Johnson ruled on Thursday that Jesse Dahlstrom is not guilty by reason of mental illness for the murder of 75-year-old Sally Pionk.

The ruling of the stipulated facts trial found that the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Dahlstrom, 39, did in fact murder Pionk.

According to court documents Dahlstrom was under an illusion that he was fighting off an enemy from another species.

The sixth district judge went on to say that, “he did not believe that his actions would result in the death. This delusional belief system rendered him incapable of knowing the wrongfulness of his actions.”

Dahlstrom will continue to remain in a Minnesota security hospital in St. Peter for an indefinite period of time.