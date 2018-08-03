Early Morning Fire Destroys Cabin in Iron

The Cause of the Fire is Under Investigation

IRON, Minn. – A cabin in Iron was deemed a total loss after an early morning fire engulfed the cabin in flames.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies along with McDavitt, Cherry, and Clinton Fire Departments responded to a structure fire just before 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.

When crews arrived at 8560 Old Mesabe Road the cabin was completely engulfed in flames.

No one was in the cabin at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.