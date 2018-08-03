Glensheen Renovations Underway

Staff say they are hopeful to begin fundraising to match the $4 million from the bonding bill by the fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – More changes are coming to the historic Glensheen estate.

Four million dollars in state bonding funds are helping to cover the cost for the renovations.

Some of the property at the 110–year–old property hasn’t had maintenance in about 100 years.

So this is long overdue.

One of the structures on the list for improvements was the Servants Porch, an area that saw a lot of interaction between the public and servants.

Back in the day groceries arrived here.

The staircase and ground was re–done with the original 100-year-old bricks.

Glensheen employees tell us the goal is to try to bring back the history of the estate while changing it for the better.

Visitors have noticed.

“You can tell that is has more of that prestige. it’s more of that meaning and it’s a very different experience. So I love to hear people say the new Glensheen and that’s definitely the case,” said Glensheen Director Dan Hartman. “We will continue to do that, because I’ll say come back in another 10 years and it will still look different.

The three tier formal garden will also have a new look with upgrades.

And there are plans to restore the walking paths along Tischer Creek that would connect them to Congdon Park.

The timeline for the future projects is based on current construction and funding.

Most it of it is expected to be complete within five years.

