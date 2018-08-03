Local Library Could Help You Track Your Ancestry

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Have you ever tried to track your family tree?

The Superior Public Library now has the “Mayflower Families Through Five Generations” these 30 volumes have the stories and names of those that traveled on the Mayflower.

Organizers tell us tracking your ancestry through a book can be easier than online, which typically requires many forms of identification.

“With these books, the first five generations are done so that shortens there work considerably,” Gov. Society of Mayflower Descendants William Hopkins said.

The books come through a donation. Which is an exciting addition to the newly renovated library.